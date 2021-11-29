Panama City Police looking for stabbing suspect

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — There is a large law enforcement presence in the 1600 block of Cincinnati Avenue as Panama City police officers look for a stabbing suspect.

According to PCPD media specialist Ken McVay, there was a stabbing on Billings Avenue around 5 p.m. on Monday. He said the victim is a woman, and she was rushed to the hospital.

He said officers believe the suspect involved in the incident is in a home on Cincinnati Avenue, prompting a heavy police presence and the SWAT team to stand by.

It is unknown whether or not the suspect is armed. Officials would not comment further on the stabbing.

