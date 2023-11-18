PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Panama City police are currently investigating a crash Saturday night on 23rd St. and Beck Ave.

According to police officials, responders were called to the scene of the crash at around 6:10 pm.

They say the crash occurred when an SUV was attempting to turn south onto Beck Ave. When turning, a motorcycle traveling east crashed into the passenger side of the SUV, resulting in serious injuries for the motorcycle driver.

Panama City Police are currently conducting a preliminary traffic homicide investigation and have closed the intersection. A detour route is available while they continue the on-scene investigation.