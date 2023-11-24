PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – On Friday, at 7 pm Panama City Police Department responded to a crash that led to one injured and another transported to the hospital.

The incident occurred near Bayside Bingo Hall, U.S. 98 in Panama City.

The motorcyclist faced serious injuries and the driver of the SUV was transported to the hospital upon his own willingness. The driver of the motorcycle was not wearing a helmet during the accident, however, he did have it onboard Panama City Police said.

The roadway is back open.

The accident is still under investigation.