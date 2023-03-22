PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Panama City Police Department added two motorcycles to its fleet this past month.

Not only are they the first motorcycles the department has purchased, but they are also all-electric.

“Just look on the environmental side you’re not putting out any emissions,” Panama City Police Department Lieutenant Richard Thore. “You’re not using gas it’s renewable energy with electricity so it just benefits the community, it benefits us in the job that we’re trying to do.”

Thore also said in addition to the environmental benefits, there are several other reasons why the department chose electric bikes over the traditional chopper.

“If you ever rode a motorcycle as soon as you stop in 90-degree heat and been driving a while, the engine is just killing you with heat,” Thore said. “So that’s another advantage that we have is we don’t have that hot motor underneath us.”

In addition to being more comfortable, the bikes are just as fast and easier to ride.

“Being that they are electric, they’re very, very quiet,” Thore said. “I don’t have to change gears. All I do is turn it on the throttle and go.”

Combined, the two bikes cost around $40,000. But taxpayers won’t be footing the bill.

“So this day, any time people forfeiture money from drug seizures or any other type of seizures, it goes into a grand pool, so to speak, and we’re able to purchase equipment and things from that pool,” Thore said. “And both of these motorcycles were purchased with forfeiture money.”

As more officers get certified to drive the bikes residents can expect to see more of them on the road.