PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) —The Panama City Police Department has a new tool to help its community outreach program.

It’s a 28-foot trailer that will be used in the department’s community resource efforts.

The trailer features a gaming lounge with PlayStation 5’s, a sports zone for baseball, basketball football, and soccer, a snack area, and more.

It will also be educational.

Various props, like a fake gun and fake drugs, will be secured to the trailer, and if kids try and grab them, an educational video plays warning of the dangers of these items.

The trailer is completely mobile and self-contained, meaning the department can take it to schools or other community events.

“There’s a lot of times in our job, the only interaction that we have with children in the community is during negative impacts in their life, whether it be with their family or something going on around them,” Panama City Police Captain Chris Taylor said. “They don’t always get to see law enforcement in a positive light. This trailer will allow us to reverse that and give the positive impacts and positive relationships and interactions with law enforcement due to all these various features it’ll have.”

The department received a grant for the $171,000 trailer and the $56,000 truck to haul it.

Police officials ordered the trailer last week. It should arrive in about six months.