PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — It’s taken nearly two years, but Panama City Police officials have finally received seven new Ford F-150 pickup trucks.

After the department ordered them, delivery was delayed by supply chain and vehicle shortages.

The trucks are 4-wheel drive and fully equipped with police interceptors. When several are at the same crime scene, their emergency lights will sync flashing patterns and the driver’s side spotlight is controlled with a joystick.

These aren’t the first trucks in the Panama City Police Department’s fleet.

“We carry Dodge Chargers for a long time and we’ve moved away from those following Hurricane Michael because we saw the importance of having the high water vehicles that can transverse deeper water not to cause damage to the vehicles,” Panama City Police Chief Mark Smith said.

You’ll see the trucks on the road as soon as they’re wrapped with the police department’s logo.