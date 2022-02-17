PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)– The Panama City Police Department took the time Thursday morning to celebrate the outstanding accomplishments of officers, city employees, and community members.

The “Officer of the Year” was selected by their peers for their outstanding accomplishments within the department.

This year the winner was Corporal Preston Allyn, who also held the title in 2019.

“This is one of the best agencies in this area. I’d say the best agency I’ve been at, and I’ve been at a lot of agencies in the tri-state area, and I hold my head high to work for Panama City Police Department,” Allyn said.

Allyn has been with the department for nearly nine years. He said he hopes to continue to be a mentor to younger officers and continue to make the team stronger.