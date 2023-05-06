PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Panama City Police Department hosted its 3rd annual Bike Rodeo at Oakland Terrace Park.

The event is part of the police department’s community policing and outreach program, where kids and other members of the community can get to know the deputies.

Volunteers properly fitted more than 75 kids with new helmets, and 25 new bikes were given away to those who either didn’t have one or were in need of a new one.

Sergeant Becky Thore said once the kids were suited up they got to give their new bikes a try on the safety course.

So this is our bicycle safety course and it’s the gentleman that’s on it is Captain Carstarphen,” Panama City Police Department Sergeant Becky Thore said. “And he’s very good at that the bikes he can pretty much stop it and leave it standing up. And he’s going through it, showing the kids how to do it. And then the kids get to do it as well.

Thore said the course is also designed to teach kids how to properly ride their bikes on the roadways.