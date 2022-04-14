PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)–It’s a call no one wants to get, a loved one has been hurt or killed in an accident.

“That’s probably one of the hardest parts of the is telling a family member their loved one is not going to come home,” Corporal Preston Allyn with the Panama City Police Department.

Corporal Allyn works on the traffic homicide unit for the department, and he said it’s an unfortunate reality just how common traffic accidents are involving a biker or pedestrian within Panama City.

“We have had several over the years since I’ve worked on the traffic unit, several injuries, and fatalities involving pedestrians,” he said.

So, Panama City Police is taking action, but not in a typical way.

“The ultimate goal is safety through education,” said Allyn.

Since starting the program in September 2021, the department has made contact with over 100 drivers, and pedestrians with safety issues, but instead of writing citations, the department is passing out educational materials and bike lights to hopefully prevent fatalities.

The extra enforcement hours and handouts were made possible with a grant from the Florida Department of Transportation. Panama City Police have decided to patrol areas with a high number of traffic incidents.

“Highway 98 from Balboa Avenue to the bridge, and then 11th Street and Louisiana Avenue all the way down to Frankfurt Avenue,” said Allyn.

He said the biggest problems with pedestrians he encounters are not walking within a crosswalk or not being aware of their surroundings. As for bikers, he said many of them do not have bike lights so they are not easily visible at night. As for drivers, Allyn said speed, along with failure to stop in a crosswalk is typically what he encounters.

Panama City Police plans to continue the initiative through May.