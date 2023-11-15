PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City police are making sure foster children will have a gift, or several, this holiday season.

The Blue Santa project began four years ago and helps over 100 local foster families each year.

Officers accept donated new or gently used toys and then will distribute the presents on December 16th. They’re collecting toys throughout December and they said the need continues to grow each year.

“As it grows, we’re going to grow with it, we will find the way, we will find the means if that’s what happens,” Panama City Police Captain Chris Taylor said. “We would love for it to go to zero, but we don’t live in that day and so we will continue to be there to provide and be there for those children.”

Panama City police are working with Northwest Florida Health Network to provide gifts to those in need. If you would like to donate toys, drop them off at the police department on East 15th Street.