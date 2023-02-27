Panama City, Fla. (WMBB) — The Panama City Police Department is asking for assistance in locating a missing man.

According to a news release, Philip Cote, age 44, was last seen on February 16th in the 600 block of Highway 231. Police officials state that he is approximately 5 foot 8 inches tall, weighs 160 pounds, and is bald with blue eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Panama City Police Department at 850-

872-3100, or they can report tips anonymously via smartphone by downloading the “Panama

City PD” Tip411 app.