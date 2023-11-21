PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Panama City Police Department investigators announced Tuesday the arrests of 24-year-old Jaden Larry and 61-year-old Michael Lee, both of whom are facing armed robbery charges.

The two men did not work together, but both of their charges involved incidents at various Dollar General locations in Panama City.

Larry, a Panama City man on probation, was arrested for two robberies. On April 17th, he held up a Dollar General on 15th St. and he held up a convenience store on November 6th.

Since his arrest, he was given two additional charges. They say he held up a Dollar General on 5th St. and the 15th St. Dollar General a second time on October 18th.

Custis, who the department claims is transient, is charged with robbing the Cherry St. Dollar General on April 9th.

“During the initial case, the initial investigation of Mr. Custis, he was located and he was brought in here to the station. He was interviewed and he provided some information,” Investigative Services Captain Kris Shaw said. After further investigating, they brought Custis back for questioning. He later confessed.

Shaw hopes the arrests will deter would-be robbers, saying, “We take this serious. We take this personal. If you’re committing violent crimes in Panama City, we’re going to find you. We’re going to charge you and we’re going to make the best case possible so you can not harm or commit these kind of crimes in the city of Panama City.”

Both suspects are in Bay County Jail.

Larry’s bond is set at $1.2 million. Custis is being held without bond.