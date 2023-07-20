PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Almost every week there is a school shooting somewhere in the United States. It’s become such a threat that police departments regularly train on how to respond to active shootings.

Panama City police held one of those trainings Thursday and invited local media to actually participate in the training.

It’s a frightening thought, but every law enforcement agency in America needs to be prepared for an active shooting at a local school.

Panama City police have been training for that type of scenario. They’ve been using Central high school to simulate an active shooting situation.

“This lets us cover real-life application building, clearing, entering a room where there is a threat, and entering a room where there are victims laying on the ground, injured or incapacitated. Unresponsive,” said Panama City Police Department Detective Kenton Baker.

Police cars staged at various spots of the intersection to be as realistic as possible. Officers receive the shots-fired call over walkie-talkies. They entered the building in teams of four.

“I think the psychological aspect is heightened with the potential victims being children. Um, but moving through that school, seeing victims regardless of their age, that’s going to affect you. It’s this training is geared to push you past that and, you know, address the threat,” said Baker.

Other officers lay on the ground, playing the parts of wounded or dead victims.

In 2022, the FBI has designated over 50 shootings as active shooter situations. Last year alone in the United States, 51 school shootings occurred.

Communication is key in responding to a school shooting. Officers alerted each other about which areas were clear and where they might need backup.

“I think this training is great because it, it melds all of our specialty units, our patrol, our community policing, our school resource officers. It gives us all this blanket training so we know we’re not always going be able to respond with people we work with every day. We know we can count on the other guy,” said Baker

Police say using central high school made the training much more realistic. They say they hope to use the school again in the future.



