PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — In 2018 Sears declared bankruptcy, this piece of property is now owned by Seritage SRC Finance and is zoned as a planned unit development. Owners want that changed to a general commercial zone.

“The existing PUD zoning assumes that the whole mall site will be redeveloped at once or one time but that’s difficult because you have a number of different property owners that are all involved,” Panama City Director of Development Services Michael Fuller said.

Changing to general commercial gives Seritage SRC Finance the chance to start renovations on their own schedule.

“Gives them a little bit more freedom and flexibility to develop something on the property probably a lot sooner than if they were to leave it as a PUD,” Fuller said.

On Monday Panama City, planning board members voted to recommend the commissioners approve the land use amendment.

Ray Dubuque”Just simply so that it can get moving and something can get done out there, it’s been five years plus that it’s been sitting there vacant and really something needs to happen out there,” Planning Board Chairman Ray Dubuque said. “This will allow them to develop more commercial, general commercial kind of activities as a standalone parcel so it should really move things along, and we hope to start getting that area developed.”

The rezoning change will be on the commission meeting agenda for a first reading later this month. Then a second hearing will take place before a final vote is taken.

A representative for Seritage SRC finance told News 13 that property owners are excited about the recommendation to approve the land use amendment.