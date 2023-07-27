PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City officials dropped a bit of a bombshell on Forest Park residents Thursday evening.

During a community meeting to discuss the future of Chapman Park, they told residents they might not be able to do anything with it right now.

The conceptual design includes a walking trail, pickleball courts, and a basketball court, along with the recently installed playground and a renovation of the community clubhouse.

The cost for this proposal is almost $3.5-million, money the city says it doesn’t have.

And it would most likely take at least two years to get it.

But the city has been approached by a company called Dugout, who is proposing a public-private partnership.

Dugout will build two ballfields, a walking park, move the playground, create more parking and renovate the clubhouse, all for free.

In exchange, Dugout can use the facilities anytime they choose.

“Currently, we don’t have any funds to do anything with it. Other than just keep it as it is,” Commissioner Brian Grainger said. “So having somebody come out and reach out to us to say, hey, we’d like to invest our own money and give back to the community again. We’re excited about it. And we just wanted to know what the public thought about it”

Residents in attendance had mixed feelings about the situation.

The city is conducting a survey through the first week of August to get more input from residents.