PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – After months of debate and revision, Panama City commissioners approved a temporary 6-month ordinance creating the Downtown Social District.

Before Tuesday’s vote, the Downtown Improvement Board and the City worked to address the concerns of opposing residents.

Organizers reduced the size of the district, reduced hours from 10 am to 10 pm on Fridays and Saturdays only, and gave the City the power to repeal the ordinance if persistent issues occur.

Commissioners view the ordinance as a test run. They have until May to make the social district a permanent ordinance.