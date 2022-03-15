PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Multiple parks across Panama City are getting much-needed updates.

Most of these outdoor locations were ruined in Hurricane Michael, leaving limited places for the community to gather.

Panama City’s Quality of Life Director, Sean DePalma, said crews are actively working on rebuilding Sudduth Park in The Cove.

“We are going to revitalize the baseball diamond that was there originally, we are going to be adding playground features there, we are also going to be doing water management at that facility,” DePalma said.

Plans also include a new clubhouse, concession stand, and restrooms.

Panama City Beach Spring Break goes viral

Depalma said the $1.3 million project will be funded by FEMA. They hope to finish by the end of the year.

A major focus for the city is the parks on the east end – particularly in Millville.

“Kraft Field we took on as an in-house project with the Quality of Life staff,” DePalma said. “And what we did is we went ahead and laid irrigation, we started to seed so we can grow turf grass there, put new fencing up.”

DePalma said they are also working with Florida Power and Light to add lighting to the park.

They hope to have Kraft Field up and running by September.

The city is also partnering with local non-profits to fix up C.M. Kidd Harris Community Food Forest Park.

Another big design plan in place is for Daffin Park. This includes redoing the fields, adding playground areas, adding more lighting, and eventually putting in a community center within five to seven years.

Bay Co. man guilty of attempted murder sentenced to 25 years

DePalma said these parks are essential to rebuilding the city and bringing back the spirit Hurricane Michael took away.

“Well, parks are the place that the communities come to interact with each other, to escape some of the hardships of life, and also just to grow as people and a community,” DePalma said. “It’s the hub for that activity and that type of synergy.”

In total, these projects will cost more than $100 million divided between FEMA funding and city money.

The Quality of Life Department is also holding a bingo game this week to encourage people to visit all the city facilities. Residents can do the activities on the card, then once they get bingo they can bring the card to Panama City City Hall for a prize. The game will go on as long as the prizes last.