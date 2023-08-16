PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Last month several Panama City organizations suggested paid parking for the Downtown and St. Andrews areas.

But that’s no longer the case.

Panama City once had parking meters back in the late 1970s.

The idea resurfaced earlier this summer.

Now, the Director of Economic Development Grey Dodge said a group of downtown retailers want to hold off.

They petitioned against the change.

Dodge said they were concerned about the timing of the plan coinciding with the Harrison Avenue Streetscape Project.

“A lot of our businesses have seen a decline in foot traffic due to construction downtown, and they’re worried about kind of a double whammy with implementing paid parking right on the back of finishing the streetscape.”

Dodge said while paid parking has been tabled for the time being, it could come up again down the road.