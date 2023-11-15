PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – On Friday, Panama City opened registration for a new, city-operated baseball league. It’s the first league to be owned and run by the City since before Hurricane Michael.

“We’re really excited to offer it at seven different parks, seven different fields that we have and so we can do the east side, west side of the town everywhere to make sure everyone’s conveniently located,” said Panama City Head of Athletics Caleb Chappell.

The City hopes that an in-house league will ease the wallets of residents hoping to get their children engaged in sports.

“In order for that to happen, we’re gonna need a lot of community buy-in so one of the reasons that I’m looking forward to this is it’s going to get more businesses and local members and our community involved,” said Quality of Life Director Keith Mefford.

Other sports are slated to be added as well, including soccer, flag football, kickball, wiffleball, and more. Both youth and adult leagues are being considered.

Registration for the youth baseball ends on January 20, 2024.

Business owners who are interested in becoming a sponsor for the new league can do so by visiting their website.