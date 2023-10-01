PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Downtown Panama City kicked off the fall season this weekend with its 35th annual Oktoberfest.

Destination Panama City transformed the newly renovated Harrison Avenue into a German beer garden

“It’s something that is culturally ingrained in our community,” Destination Panama City President and CEO Jennifer Vigil said. “And you can tell by how many people are out here celebrating with us tonight.”

Dozens of vendors packed Harrison Avenue and showcased beers from across the county giving residents the opportunity to sample beverages they may not otherwise have heard of.

The event also gave vendors such as the creator of Yellow Stown Taylor Sheridan’s “Grits and Glory Beer and Drinks” an opportunity to grow their brand.

“We’ve had a very tremendous turnout today,” Grits and Glory Beer and Drinks Regional Sales Director Steven Large said. “I think we’ve already sampled well over 1500 people.”

Stores along Harrison also joined in the festivities.

“A lot of the businesses come and participate it’s visibility of it being seen by thousands of people in Panama City and outlying areas,” Vigil said. “We have a lot of visitors that come in from Germany. I’m going to see so many people in really close but it’s really a chance to get together and celebrate and especially great that we’re doing on a lovely.”

There was also a band singing traditional Oktoberfest music, and a costume competition for all of those who wore their lederhosen.

Destination Panama City’s next event is the Panama City Songwriter’s Festive which will be held at downtown on November 2.