PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City commissioners are beginning the budget process for the upcoming fiscal year.

For nearly four hours, Panama City’s different department heads told city commissioners what their departments do for local citizens. There was some discussion about money and what the departments need next year.

Panama City Police Chief Mark Smith mentioned he’ll need to replace a number of his 2015 patrol cars in the near future. Fire Chief David Collier expressed the need to increase fire protection services up Highway 231 to the growing north Panama City area.

Commissioners were presented with eight different budget scenarios to consider.

“I came to this meeting with two pages of questions ready to go in case I wanted to ask them, more than half of them got answered without me having to ask the questions so this is the first meeting as a citizen and also I’m a former employee where I saw the depth and the detail by department,” Panama City resident Patti Sunday said.

Most of the talk revolved around options for getting rid of the fire assessment fee.

“Some of them vary from creating about five to $6 million worth of budget cuts to trying to take a more measured approach over multiple years and so the commission today was able to look at some of the effects that would create, whether it be in eliminating positions or whether it be in holding off on capital projects, a combination of things,” Panama City Commissioner Josh Street said.

Commissioners tentatively set a lower fire assessment fee ceiling last week, going back to the 2020 rates. It also appears none of the commissioners has the stomach for a property tax increase.

“I think the commission is united and saying no tax increases so I think as we go into Tuesday meetings next week, you’ll see probably that ceiling set at no more than what it is today and we’ll begin to continue to work through making cuts to reduce that,” Street said.

Commissioners did not approve anything Thursday. They’ll finalize the tax rate and the final budget during future meetings. Commissioners will approve the millage rate at next Tuesday’s meeting, which is open to the public, it starts at 8 a.m.

Public hearings about the budget will be held in September.