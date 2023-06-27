PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City commissioners received the forensic audit results detailing Michael Johnson’s embezzlement case.

The forensic audit confirmed that former department head Michael Johnson stole $89,000 from the Community Redevelopment Agency and almost a million from the Friends of After School Program.

“Used his city position to take records that were on legitimate city expenses, but apply for grants through the nonprofit to be reimbursed, that funding never made it back to taxpayers and so that is how he was able to amass the bulk of his funding,” Panama City Commissioner Josh Street said.

Johnson used other stolen money to renovate or repair 11 properties he bought.

“Other parts came from CRA areas in which he was able to utilize not booking specific properties to his name until he had completed work and gotten grants for facade improvements,” Street said.

The audit also shows Johnson acted alone.

“They did property searches and title searches on each one of us, whether it be elected leaders or staff internally,” Street said. “I’m pleased to say that there wasn’t anyone else that was found in collusion.”

Commissioners accepted the audit companies’ recommendations to prevent this from happening again.

“Adopted every single recommendation that they gave, as well we’ll be working on subsequent recommendations as we move through this because this isn’t just a one-and-done process,” Street said.

The city also decided to sign seven-month leases with the current tenants of Johnson’s old properties, which the city owns. They’ll have a chance to buy the homes. If not, they’ll be auctioned.

“We also had people in the audience that came and suggested that and so we just tried to figure out as a board and along with the city manager, you know, what options let’s make sure we’re the most we’re given the most compassionate options that we can,” Panama City Commissioner Jenna Haligas said.

Johnson is already serving an 8-year prison sentence.

You can read the entire report below: