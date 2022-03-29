PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — In a direct response to the chaos in Panama City Beach, Panama City officials could be making changes to their alcohol policy.

Panama City commissioners will hold a special meeting Wednesday morning to discuss alcohol sales.

Mayor Greg Brudnicki said he would like to mirror the beach alcohol laws.

“You know people go out and get hammered at 2 o’clock and they have to go home,” Brudnicki said. “But yet they can crawl across the bridge and come to a bar here.

Currently, people can buy alcohol until 4 a.m. in Panama City.

Brudnicki said he would like to prohibit the sale of alcohol within city limits between the hours of 2 a.m. and 7 a.m. from March 1-April 30, on an annual basis.

He said he doesn’t want there to be any unnecessary risks for local officers.

“We increase the risk for problems happening and so it’s something we feel, I feel like it’s something we need to get done because it’s not about profit, it’s about safety,” Brudnicki said.

Commissioners will simply talk at Tuesday’s special meeting.

From there, they could vote on this change at their April 12 meeting.