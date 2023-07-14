PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Representatives from the Florida Commerce Department, formerly known as the Department of Economic Opportunity, were in-town Friday to see how Panama City is planning to spend their state funding.

City public works officials laid out their plans for a $420 million infrastructure overhaul.

“We probably have over a hundred different projects that are going on all simultaneously, all in different stages of the process,” said City Manager Mark McQueen.

The state and federal government are funding 100% of the projects. Systems with the most damages are priority projects.

“We have our water lines that are very old. Our sewer lines, some of them are terracotta clay pipes which is the same technology that the Babylonian empire used. We’re a first world nation with 21st century technology on our side. We can do better.”

Officials used a few methods to make sure their priorities are in line.

“We created a heat map which helped us to better see the most acutely degraded places within the city,” said McQueen. “Secondly, we have a band of low to moderate income housing, and that affords us extra credit in getting these very competitive grants.”

The city is on the clock. That means a lot of these projects will be underway soon, with the work happening at the same time.

“The CDBG as well as the DP, do have a very strict timeline,” said Panama City Public Works Director Jonathan Hayes. “We still have, you know, an estimated time of completion and we do have a contract that we enter into with the contractor, and we want to hold them to that.”

The majority of the work will involve replacing water and sewer lines, as well as extensive road work.

For more details, click here.