Panama City officials host meeting to discuss possible Daffin Park renovations

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Members of Panama City’s Quality of Life department hosted a public charrette meeting at Daffin Park to discuss possible renovation plans.

Officials from the city as well as ‘Barge Design Solutions’ took residents’ suggestions and shared some of the potential park improvements like new lighting, basketball courts, exercise equipment, landscaping, and more.

“We’re looking to really bring innovation to all our park designs including here at Daffin Park to ensure that we have equitability, high functioning facilities and we are able to grow with the generations moving forward,” said Sean DePalma, Panama City Quality of Life director.

The park was damaged during Hurricane Michael and the city will be using insurance money to help complete potential renovations.

“The design team will go to work, taking that input, they’ll lay out a design and they’ll move it to the city commission to vote on it,” explained DePalma. “Once we vote on it we’ll go ahead and bid that out to have a general contractor come in and actually start to execute the work here at the facility.”

The Quality of Life department will hold another community charrette on August 26, 5:30 pm at the City Hall to discuss plans for the Historic St. Andrews school.