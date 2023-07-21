PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City city officials are hoping to help kids in-need prepare for the upcoming school year.

They’re hosting a back to school drive. You can drop off school supplies at City Hall on Harrison Avenue, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.

City officials are hoping residents will take advantage of the tax free holiday to buy extra supplies for donating.

“We want to make sure out kids are ready. And one last thing that they have to worry about for the school year and getting the supplies that they need to be successful,” Assistant City Manager Brandy Waldron said. “We are happy to be a partner to Bay District Schools and help them get the kids ready.”

The supply drive will run through August 4th.

On August 5th they’ll divide up the supplies among public and charter schools in the Panama City area.

The first day of school for all Bay District Schools is August 10th.