PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bad roads will soon be a thing of the past for residents that live in the Cove neighborhood.

Panama City officials broke ground on the Cherry Street improvement project on Wednesday morning.

The project has been seven years in the making.

Commissioners said this feels like a win for the city.

“We know these are things that needed to be done on Cherry Street for a long time and because of the storm we are able to parlay money from the state from the State Revolving Fund with our Infrastructure Fund to be able to do this and do it right,” Panama City Mayor Greg Brudnicki said.

The project will reconstruct Cherry Street from East Beach Drive to Bonita Avenue.

Brudnicki said this is just one out of the 100 projects they are currently working on.

“It will be something that pedestrians and bikers will be able to safely go from one point to another on a new road plus the very damaged dated infrastructure that’s below the road that affects all of the residents around here are going to be replaced, so it’s a big deal,” Brudnicki said.

Phase one will cost $5.7 million dollars.

$3.5 million of that will come from the State Revolving Fund and the rest will come from the Bay County Infrastructure Surtax.



All three phases include a multipurpose path, sidewalks, trees, and all new water and sewer lines.

The roads will also be more narrow which will slow traffic down.

“After the storm and all of the things and people worried about it, it’s also very exciting that we are not just rebuilding we are creating spaces in a city that is so much better than before,” Panama City Commissioner Jenna Haligas said.

Royal American Construction is the contractor for this phase of the project.

The work will be performed block by block so drivers should expect detours as the project moves along.

They said phase one of the project is expected to be completed in less than a year. Construction will begin within the next 30 days.