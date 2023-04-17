PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Movie lovers have closely watched the progress of the Regal Theater in Panama City. The 23rd Street movie palace closed after Hurricane Michael in 2018 and construction on the facility seemed to ebb and flow.

However, a new notice on the company’s website suggests that the theater may finally be projecting again. The company is asking for applications and says they will reopen soon. The web notice also states that leadership positions are available.

The website does not list an opening date.