PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City is adding $7,000 to the price of demolishing the Marina Civic Center.

The Civic Center was heavily damaged by Hurricane Michael. The previous demolition price tag was $52,000. The $7,000 will pay for an underground penetrating radar scan. City officials said the radar will determine if the city can build or renovate on the ground where the building currently stands.

“We have looked at possibly expanding the building around and we really don’t have any plans,” Panama City Mayor Greg Brudnicki said. “That building was built over 60 years ago, so we don’t have anything that shows what infrastructure is possibly in the ground. So it’s safe to say that you need to do that to make sure that there’s not something there.”

Commissioners still have not decided if they want to build a new civic center or renovate the existing building.