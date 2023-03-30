Panama City commissioners said the project will make Beach Drive safer for pedestrians.

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City has received the go-ahead to begin the design and construction of a waterfront sidewalk.

The 1.5-mile scenic walkway will stretch along Beach Dr. from Frankford Ave. to Florida Ave.

The city received an $8 million grant from the Florida Department of Transportation. The funds will be used to create a 12-foot sidewalk, pedestrian bridges, landscaping, and benching. There will also be water fountains and rest areas on the multi-use trail.

“Right now on the north side sidewalk, you cross 11 intersections,” Panama City Commissioner Josh Street said. “On the new sidewalk, you cross none. And so so there’s a huge safety component. It’s about quality of life. And it’s about really making that roadway and those sidewalks friendly for everyone to enjoy.”

Panama City will contribute $1.5 million to the project from its general fund.