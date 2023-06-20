PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Mayor Michael Rohan ran his campaign on eliminating the fire assessment tax.

However, at Tuesday night’s special commission meeting, Rohan sang a very different tune.

“In reality, I don’t think we’re going to be able to get rid of it,” Rohan said. “But we’re going to be able to make some very good benefits, especially to the poor people in Panama City who have had a problem paying this thing.”

Commissioners said the fire assessment tax will be cut, but it’s unclear how or by how much.

“That was very clear from this council that we will not be supporting any increases and we asked staff to be prepared for cuts,” Panama City Commissioner Josh Street said.

In September 2020, the Panama City Commission approved a fire assessment, charging residents for each parcel of land they owned in city limits.

Despite strong pushback from residents, in 2022 the commission decided to raise the fee by nearly $8 per parcel.

Street said Tuesday night was a step in the right direction, but there’s a lot to consider before a final decision is made.

“There was a lot of information that wasn’t provided [Tuesday] that we’ve asked now the staff to go back now and to provide that information,” Street said.

Street said it’s unlikely the commission will be ready to make any cuts at the meeting on June 27.

However, they do hope to have an assessment so the city can send out its annual trim notice on time.