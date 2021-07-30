Panama City Maritime Academy hosts summertime STEM camp

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Maritime Academy hosted their summertime STEM camp, and the campers took their skills underwater.

Participants in the camp learned how to operate underwater remotely operated vehicles, or ROVs.

Panama City Maritime Academy executive director Ron Boyce said the equipment for the camp and instructor certification was funded by Triumph Gulf Coast.

Boyce said the camp helped to teach kids that STEM can be fun and interesting, especially during the summer while they are not in school.

“Getting out of the house, doing something that’s also educational, and not only educational, but also fun,” camper Adrianna Acheampong said. “Doing new things that I’ve never done before and just taking it all in and just appreciating all the nice people who have come down here to actually put this program together.”

Boyce also said this industrial technology is used by the scientific community, oil companies, military and law enforcement to gather hydro-graphic data, along with finding things lost underwater.

He said the campers can become certified through the drone manufacturer during the camp.