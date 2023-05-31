PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — You may not have to travel too far to enjoy Independence Day, thanks to a recent announcement made by Panama City officials.

According to a Facebook post by the City of Panama City, a portion of the T-dock of the Panama City Marina is currently undergoing preparations to reopen for the Salute to Freedom event.

The initial reopening will include a new greenspace, a natural pathway, solar lighting, and a driveway for fishing access and remain open for public use.

Families can picnic and watch fireworks from the new greenspace for the July 4th event.

Officials also stated that the City Commission will act this summer on the plan for a complete rebuild of the Panama City Marina, including additional improvements to the T-dock, extension of the promenade, installation of new docks, and construction of a new ship store.

The southeast arm of the T-dock will remain closed through the summer as a threatened species of shorebird is nesting in the area. Florida Fish and Wildlife and Audubon Florida are working with the City to ensure the birds are protected.