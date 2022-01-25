PANAMA CITY Fla. (WMBB) – Panama City City Commissioners say bulkhead repairs at the Panama City Marina are almost completed.

They approved the final payment for $210-thousand Tuesday to Mainline Construction, which is doing the job.

The total cost of repairs for the marina is around $7 million. The bulkheads were badly damaged by Hurricane Michael.

City Manager Mark McQueen said the bulkheads serve as a backbone for the rest of the marina.

Once this is completed, McQueen said people will begin seeing the more flashy marina work.

“We’re now moving forward and getting ready to start the phasing for the next portion of the marina that is going to be rebuilt, which is going to be the wet slips and the t-dock itself,” McQueen said.

McQueen said the space inside the T-dock area will include a splash pad, a park, a children’s playground, and a walking path around the entire marina.

The project will take up to three years to complete.