PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Panama City Commission displayed concepts for the downtown marina for public feedback.

The marina, which opened its t-dock earlier this month, is in the next phase of redevelopment, which includes boat slips and a ship store.

What we’re doing today is we just want to make an announcement and, and that is we’re kicking off what’s going to be a series of public input for the Panama City Marina for the slips and the ship store,” said Ward 1 Commissioner Jenna Haligas.

The city received $15 million in federal “FEMA” funding to rebuilt the marina that was devastated by Hurricane Michael. City Manager Mark McQueen said they are attempting to receive more FEMA funding for the project. Other possible funding sources include a public-private partnership.

The commission will follow up the display with further instruction at a public workshop on August 3rd at the Government Center.