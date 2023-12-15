PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The bus is stuffed and Bay County resident Skipp Bondur has come down.

For the past 12 days, Bondur has been living on top of a school bus in the Walmart parking lot on 23rd Street.

In fact, he’s done this for the past 12 years, all to help collect Christmas presents for kids in need.

The “Stuff the Bus” founder said is all worth it in the end.

“This year we set out to set a big goal of 12,000 toys in 12 days,” Bondur said. “And normally our goal is 10,000 toys in ten days. But after talking to some of the local agencies and just the need here in our community, that extra 2000 toys were vital to just the kids waking up Christmas morning was something under the tree and so we invested a few extra days”

Stuff the Bus partners with Toys for Tots, who will distribute the donated items. Over the past 12 years, Bondur said he has collected around 180,000 toys.