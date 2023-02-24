BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – A 37-year-old Panama City man is in the Bay County Jail facing child sex charges on a victim 12 years or under.

Authorities arrested 37-year-old Ryan Paul Thursday and charged him with lewd or lascivious molestation.

Investigators with the Bay County Sheriff’s Office said Paul sexually abused the boy and touched him inappropriately several times. They said he also showed the boy porn.

When authorities were interviewing the victim earlier this month about the alleged abuse, deputies said Paul fled the area before finally being arrested about a week and a half later. Paul made his first court appearance Friday.