PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Panama City man is accused of raping a 15-year-old while she was unable to respond, according to court records.

The girl told Bay County Sheriff’s deputies that she was intoxicated and unable to move when 20-year-old Matthew Simental sexually battered her.

The incident happened Sunday at a home in Panama City. Investigators added that when they interviewed Simental, his “statement was not consistent and he continued to change his story multiple times.”

They added text messages sent by Simental backed up the victim’s version of events.

Simental is charged with sexual assault and lewd and lascivious battery. He is being held on a $500,000 bond.