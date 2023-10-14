PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Panama City man was charged with sexual assault of a 12-year-old female following additional charges.

Detectives identified and arrested 28-year-old, Jordan Orlando Estrada on Friday.

During a thorough investigation, the suspect was also charged with sexual battery lewd, lascivious battery, and false impersonation. Estrada was booked into the Bay County Jail, said in a news release.

For any information in this case call the Panama City Police Department at 850-872-3100 or report anonomosly on their website at www.panamacitypolice.gov