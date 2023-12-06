PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – A Panama City man was arrested after sexually assaulting a child, according to Panama City police.

During an interview, the victim provided details of the encounter to the Gulf Coast Children Advocacy Center, identifying the suspect as 25-year-old, Jamarquez Dashon McGriff.

The victim was 14-years-old, an arrest affidavit states. During the night of the assault, the victim was asleep, and McGriff proceeded to molest her against her will. As he fled the scene, McGriff left evidence of his slide sandals outside the front yard, investigators said.

The victim left the home and got help from a guardian a few blocks away. Once law enforcement showed up at the home the defendant was not able to be located.

He was later found and arrested. McGriff is charged with lewd or lascivious molestation of a child and sexual battery. He is being held on a $2 million bond.