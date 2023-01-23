PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – A Panama City man is facing an attempted sexual battery charge after climbing through an apartment window, according to officials with the Panama City Police Department.

Police said the incident happened at an apartment complex on West 23rd Street around 11:30 Saturday night. Investigators said the victim told them she woke up while sleeping on the couch to a man standing over her.

Investigators said 18-year-old Skylar Harp entered the apartment and exposed himself.

Harp is charged with burglary, attempted sexual battery and indecent exposure. He is being held on a $265,000 bond in the Bay County Jail.