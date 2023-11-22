PANAMA CITY, FL (WMBB) – A Panama City man was charged with 10 counts of possession of child porn.

The suspect was identified in court records as 30-year-old, Kasey Lee Copeland of Panama City.

The Bay County Sheriff’s Office investigated this matter, identifying Copeland as the owner of a Gmail account that contained the images.

On July 22, Copeland was interviewed by investigators. He admitted to his ownership of the account and imagery containing the sexual performance of children. He claimed the images were from Snapchat and he had reported the issue to the social network.

Copeland is being held in the Bay County Jail on a total bond of $102,500.