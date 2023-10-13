PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Panama City Police made a quick work of a robbery case this morning. They arrested a suspect less than 15 minutes after the crime.

Nester Perez, 23, from Oxford, Alabama faces armed robbery and grand theft charges.

“Perez is responsible for holding up the Citgo gas station at the corner of West Highway 98 and Beck Avenue,” said police officials.

The robbery happened about 8 a.m. this morning.

“Nester entered the store wearing a mask and carrying a 9MM handgun”, employees said.

Prez is currently being held in the Bay County Jail.