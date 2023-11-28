PANAMA CITY, Fla (WMBB) – On Tuesday, Panama City Police arrested a man after they investigated mysterious notes left on vehicles.

The suspect was identified as 53-year-old, Charles Edward Sparks, who had been leaving notes on dozens over the past weeks of windshields, appearing on women’s cars.

One of the notes said, “Sorry if I’m being a creep but you are a very beautiful woman. I’m David then gives a phone number”. The other notes contain similar verbiage, however, there was a different name, police said.

Most notes were left on vehicles parked in shopping centers.

Surveillance video identified Sparks as the one who left the notes, according to investigators.

There was no threat to the public. Sparks was booked into the Bay County Jail.

If you received one of these notes, the Panama City Police Department urges you to contact them immediately at (850)-872-3100.