PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Panama City man insulted a judge and threatened to kill him during his first appearance on a petit theft charge, according to court records and video of the encounter.

An arrest affidavit states that Anthony Taylor was in jail and appearing in front of Judge Joe Grammer on September 28 when the judge ordered him held on a $2,500 bond.

Video obtained by News 13 shows that Taylor expressed his displeasure with this bond saying that even though he was recently released from prison he was innocent of this particular crime.

“I’ve never had a petit theft, ever,” Taylor said. “All my stuff is drugs. I don’t steal stuff.”

Taylor also noted that the bond was higher than the items he allegedly stole.

After previously warning Taylor not to talk his way into higher bond Grammer justified the $2,500 bond by noting that other defendants charged with this crime did not have Taylor’s criminal record.

“This is (expletive) (expletive) (expletive) (expletive),” Taylor replied. “Setting my bond high as (expletive).”

Taylor was headed to the hallway at that point when Grammer ordered him back into the conference area of the jail.

“Alright come back in. Your bond is $10,000, sir. I’ll see you in the morning,” Grammer replied. “I can’t trust you to come back in if you even made the bond.”

Taylor said he would come in, he was just angry because “I didn’t steal anything.”

Taylor then asked Grammar to clarify his current bond. When told it was now $10,000 Taylor began to scream. At that point jail officials muted the Zoom call and what else Taylor may have said cannot be heard.

However, in an arrest affidavit Taylor is accused of calling the judge “(expletive) boy.” Taylor’s alleged comments did not stop at describing Grammer as someone who engages in multiple sexual relationships through deceit, the report states.

Taylor was then taken into a hallway of the jail where he reportedly told a deputy that if he saw Grammer he was “going to kill him on sight,” deputies wrote. A deputy placed Taylor in a cell for a short time and when he returned Taylor continued to make threats.

“I going to start blasting y’all in the street, that’s what I’m going to start doing bro,” Taylor said according to the arrest affidavit.

On September 29, Taylor appeared before Grammer for a second time on the petit theft charge.

“I’m sorry about being an (expletive) yesterday about the bond,” Taylor said.

Grammer then told Taylor that the state was offering him 30 days in prison for his petit theft charge but that Grammer was “willing to do better than that.”

“You want to take 10 days today?” Grammer asked. “I’ll give you credit for today and yesterday so you’ll have 8 days left to serve. Do you want to do that?”

“Yes sir,” Taylor replied.

Taylor’s petit theft charge was then resolved through a plea agreement.

However, Taylor’s tirade in front of Grammer resulted in new charges for making threats against a judge and law enforcement officers. He appeared before Judge Shane Vann for his first appearance on those charges on Thursday.

In this appearance, Taylor said that he does not understand the charges against him.

“I was provided a copy of the paperwork but I was on drugs and all kinds of stuff and I don’t ever remember threatening anybody,” Taylor said. “It says in the charging affidavit it says ‘I’m going to start blasting y’all.’ But I never referred to who or what so I would like to charge to be …”

Vann noted that there was more to the charging document than just that turn of phrase.

“Yes sir, me and Judge Grammer got into it but I never said anything about killing Judge Grammer,” Taylor said. “I never threatened anybody specifically. I don’t have any problem with Judge Grammer none of that stuff sir.”

Vann then heard from Inspector Dennis Rozier of the Bay County Sheriff’s Office.

“I’m the charging officer here, due to the fact that he stated, when, not if he gets out he was going to carry those (threats) out I would like to request a hold without bond,” Rozier said.

Vann declined noting that Taylor already does not seem able to afford the bond he was being held on.

“And Judge Grammer is aware and I think Judge Grammer will take appropriate steps to ensure his own safety,” Vann replied.

Ultimately Vann set Taylor’s bond on the two new charges at $10,000.

Taylor has an extensive criminal history that includes drug possession, grand theft, burglary, aggravated stalking, and escape. He is set to return to court on Monday.