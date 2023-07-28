PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City is still trying to clean up the last of the buildings damaged by Hurricane Michael. When it comes to the Panama City Mall property, patience is wearing thin.

City officials say they won’t wait much longer for the owner to take action.

“We’re kind of at the point in time we’ve got to focus on safety and security. If we can’t get the property owners to take action, we’re going to have to take action for them,” said Panama City Commissioner Josh Street.

He’s been eager to begin the process of revitalizing the Panama City Mall. Hendon Properties owns the mall and Seritage owns the old Sears building, but not all parties are on the same page.

“Hendon has been pretty responsive here recently, but Seritage hasn’t taken any action so we’ve really got to move forward with making sure that we have safety and security. That’s the number one issue for our community.”

Not only is the vacant mall an eyesore for the community, but the abandoned building has the potential to attract undesirable activity. City officials are most concerned with keeping residents safe.

“People can break in. We can have drug use, there can be a transient population that moves into it. It’s really not a good situation for the community at large because it attracts some nefarious activity,” said Street.

The property owners are also responsible for keeping the building up to code so it’s structurally sound. The city has fronted money in order to maintain the building while they devise a plan for the property, but the owners will eventually pay up.

“Our goal through this process is to get the owner to actually make the changes that they need to make so it’s safe and secure. If that doesn’t happen, then, I mean, our code enforcement team has the full support of our commission to make sure that we make sure our citizens are safe.”

The city is having a structural engineer evaluate the property next week. That evaluation will determine how the city moves forward with the project.