PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City is one of ten cities in the running to become the home of the Florida Museum of Black History.

The legislature approved the creation of the museum during last year’s session.

The bill that Governor Ron Desantis signed spelled out the specifications, including an 8 to 15-acre parcel, a banquet hall, a performing arts center, and a kitchen.

Destination Panama City made a pitch on December 14, pointing out the area’s large tourism base, and Bay County’s rich African-American history.

“Massalina Bayou was named after Hawk Massalina, who is a Spanish merchant marine that started the first free black settlement here,” President and CEO of Destination Panama City Jennifer Vigil said. “And Rosenwald Junior College was one of the first Magnificent Twelve.”

The Magnificent Twelve were the first twelve African American junior colleges in the U.S.

Destination Panama City is recommending the old juvenile justice courthouse on East 11th Street and the Panama City Mall as potential sites.

A focus panel is making the final site selections.