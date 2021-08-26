Panama City house fire leaves one man dead

Panama City

PANAMA CITY Fla. (WMBB) — One man is dead after a massive house fire broke out in Panama City early this morning. 

The home was located on Lapoloma Terrace near Millville.

The fire was originally spotted by a Panama City Police Officer heading west on business Highway 98.

The call came in around 12:15 a.m. The Panama City Fire Department showed up shortly after.

Once they got to the house, firefighters were able to pull the man out of the flames, but he had already succumbed to his injuries. 

They have not yet determined a cause for the fire but this is an ongoing investigation.

