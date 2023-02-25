PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – A local non-profit shut down part of Harrison Avenue to raise money for children with cancer.

More than 300 cars were lined up at the 850 Crew Car Club’s annual Cruisin’ for Kids car show.

The annual event raises money for fifteen Panama City families.

An 11-year-old who benefited from the organization last year showed off her antique MG convertible she won at last year’s event.

In the past, the organization has raised more than $60,000 for local children suffering from cancer.

Saturday they raised more than $12,000.

“What we try to do in our program is take the financial burden off of families like this in order that they can tend to and take care of their daughter so they can get well,” 850 Crew member Ron Bryan said. “And that’s the that’s the program.”

All the money they raised goes to help families pay for travel and treatment.