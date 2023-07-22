PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City’s Quality of Life department held its second annual Touch-A-Truck event at Carl Gray Park.

“Last year, we had a smaller one at Daffin Park. And then this year, since it was so big,” Panama City Quality of Life’s Interim Director Marci Schmiegewe said. “We needed to go to a bigger park.”

This year’s fleet was made up of over 25 vehicles.

“We had the fire department,” Schmiegewe said. “We had SWAT. We had Coast Guard. Navy. Everyone had a great time.”

There were also dump trucks, ice cream trucks, and news trucks. All of which opened their doors for kids to explore.

“I’ve been asking some of the kids, some of our participants, and they absolutely love the dump truck they absolutely love the fire and police trucks and sly trucks, of course,” Schmiegewe said. “But then one little one told me that his favorite truck was the ice cream truck.”

Schmiege said events like this are important to help kids stay intrigued by the world around them.

“This is their opportunity they just had a wow experience getting into the truck and actually being able to push the buttons and push the horns,” Schmiege said. “It’s really exciting for the kids.”